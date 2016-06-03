Amateur golfers vie for spot in state championship

Part of golf's allure is the admiration of the amateur. In very few other sports are the non-professionals respected more.

On Friday, 35 of the state's best amateurs battled it out for a chance to play for the state championship.

After 18 holes, Suwanee's Grant Sutliff walked away the champion. Sutliff's four-under 68 was good for a one shot win over Savannah's Harrison Stafford.

Leesburg native and Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Tyler Joiner finished fourth at even par, and was the low south Georgian.

The top six finishers advance to the state championship in July, along with three alternates. Thomasville's Sam Barrett is the third alternate. A pair of other south Georgia notables finished tied for 13th.

Valdosta State head golf coach Jared Purvis and Valdosta Wildcat product Luukas Alakulppi were two of six players shooting a five-over 77.

