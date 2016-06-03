Peach State Theatre program ripes for summer

"They're very excited and ready to share the piece with our audiences and to tell them this wonderful, wonderful story," said Jacque Wheeler, PSST! Artistic Director. (Source: WALB)

The Peach State Summer Theatre opened it's season with it's first showing of "Beauty and the Beast" Friday at 7:30 p.m.

They will be performing two other shows, "Ring of Fire"and "Nice if You Can Get It", throughout the summer the summer as well.

"They're very excited and ready to share the piece with our audiences and to tell them this wonderful, wonderful story," said Jacque Wheeler, PSST! Artistic Director.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the box office at Valdosta State University.

