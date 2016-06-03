Valdosta Children's Advocacy Center gets new building

The center launched a campaign to renovate the facility (Source: WALB)

The Children's Advocacy Center in Valdosta is seeing more and more kids each year, so they are building a new facility.

Board members met Friday with state consultants to talk about plans for the future of the center.

They said the Lowndes County branch of the CAC is seeing almost the same number of cases as in Atlanta.

The new building will give them the room to work with each child.

"Today is really just setting the groundwork for some of the board members about what is the next step and what do you need to do in your plans as you go forward," said Nancy Chandler, CAC GA Consultant.

The CAC kicked off their campaign to raise $250,000 for the facility last week.

