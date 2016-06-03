Mike Fussell

Mike is a multimedia journalist at WALB. He joined the team in March 2016.

Mike has been fighting to tell the top story since he was forced to share a hand-me-down camcorder with his twin sister at the age of 10.

He's ready for the heat of Southwest Georgia after a year of reporting in Fairbanks, Alaska.

While in the Last Frontier, he covered news and sports as an anchor and reporter at KTVF-TV.

Mike told stories about local government, the environment, business and native Alaskan affairs. He filed live reports from the Iditarod and Yukon Quest sled dog races.

Before moving north, Mike graduated from American University in Spring 2014, with majors in Broadcast Journalism and Business Administration.

While living in Washington, D.C., he worked as a World News/Digital Intern at Chinese broadcaster CCTV America and a Reporting Intern at Voice of America.

Mike is a native of Chagrin Falls, Ohio. He enjoys cooking, running, playing rugby and traveling.

He cautiously believes this will be the year the Cleveland Browns go all the way.

Mike is excited to cover the happenings of Southwest Georgia throughout the week and on the weekend.

He is always looking for a new story to tell. Feel free to contact him with any ideas or just to say hello.

