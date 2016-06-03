Police search for armed robbery suspects, possibly wounded

A Dougherty County convenience store clerk is injured during a shootout with an armed robber, and it was caught on camera.

Police are not sure if the armed robber was hit, as they search for a gunman they consider armed and dangerous.

According to a Dougherty County Police shift report, two robbers attempted to rob the clerk at gunpoint at the Fast Lane Food Mart in the 3000 block of Sylvester Road just after 1:30 a.m. One robber fired and shot the clerk in the leg.

Chris Parks was smoking a cigarette and talking with a regular customer outside the store, when two masked men ran around the corner. A man in a dark shirt pointed a pistol, and opened fire.

One bullet hit Parks in the leg, another hit his car behind him. Even though wounded Parks, fired six shots back at the robber.

"In this situation, he was fired upon first. And he was just basically trying to protect his life and the life of his customer," said Dougherty County Police Detective Steve Mitchum.

Both robbers ran, and police are not sure if the gunman was hit in the shootout or not.

"There is a possibility. At one point he did fall down according to the customer who was a witness and the clerk. They both stated that the one suspect who was firing his weapon did fall down in the park lot," said Mitchum

Police are checking area hospitals as part of their investigation, for two men they consider definite risks to the community.

"Oh yeah. For them to fire shots at anyone, toward any customer or a clerk, we consider them dangerous," said Mitchum.

Store managers say the bullet went through the clerk, Parks' leg, and he was treated at the hospital and is home recovering.

The store was reopened for business later Friday morning.

This convenience store is the same location where a man reported being beaten with a bat and robbed outside the store in January.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this armed robbery is urged to call the Dougherty County Police or CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

