Albany Cheddar's 'on track' to open in August

Mark your calendars, Albany. The city's dining scene will soon grow when a new restaurant opens its doors in a few months.

Allen Peake, co-owner of the Cheddar's restaurant under construction on N. Westover Blvd., says he "fully anticipates" opening the restaurant to the public in August.

Crews broke ground in mid-January. Peake says construction and weather delays have pushed back the opening date, but they're now "on track."

Peake expects the location, which is next to Sam's Club and near the Albany Mall, will draw in a lot of traffic. He says he's already seeing a strong positive response on social media and hopes the restaurant will be successful, even in a smaller market like Albany.

"We're fully expecting this will be a good location for us due to good volume," Peake said, "and I think the people of Albany are going to love our good value, strong value that you see from the delicious food that's offered at Cheddar's."

This is 10th Cheddar's in Georgia, including one in Valdosta. The other nine locations are also owned by Peake and his business partner, Mike Chumbley, who were both born and raised in Georgia.

"This is not just some chain restaurant coming in, showing up, doorstepping and never seeing the owners again," Peake said. "You're going to see a lot of us in the restaurant as we get it opened and operated."

Peake says they plan to hire 150 people for hourly positions, starting in mid-July. The management team is already in training at other Cheddar's locations.

Those interested in applying can keep an eye out for a Now Hiring banner, or bookmark the restaurant's employment opportunities website.

