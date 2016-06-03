Harbaugh goes camping in Leesburg

On a field with nearly 250 of the best high school football players showing their skills, the biggest star of them all was the man holding camp.

Donning a Buster Posey Giants jersey, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh brought his satellite camp tour to Leesburg Thursday night.

"It's legendary down here," Harbaugh says.

Players from all over south Georgia went through drills under the watchful eyes of the Wolverines' head man, as well as coaches from Georgia, UCLA, Troy, Albany State, and West Georgia. After the day was over, Harbaugh says he came away impressed.

"These were guys with a real heart for football, and you also see it in the face, you know? They've got a football face," he laughs. "The guys are going through drills. It's hot, but they're going through it with some pizzazz, some real umph. I'm leaving here a big, big fan of Leesburg and south Georgia."

The stars were on display in Leesburg. Several of the area's top recruits hit the field in front of one of the nation's top coaches. Lee County DL Aubrey Solomon and DB Otis Reese were both at the camp. Both have been offered by Michigan. Lowndes WR and Georgia commit Xavier Jenkins was also on hand. They were just a few of the top recruits competing.

Harbaugh couldn't get into the recruiting aspect of Thursday's action, but did add he was very pleased with the turnout.

"This was a great camp," he says. "There's guys here who really love to compete."

It was the second camp of the day for the Michigan man. He stopped in Atlanta earlier Thursday for a camp at Jackson High School. He showed up for that camp wearing a Hank Aaron jersey. The Braves legend was even in attendance.

But when Harbaugh got to Leesburg, he swapped the Aaron threads for one more suitable for the Leesburg audience, a Buster Posey jersey. Harbaugh says it was a show of respect for the former Trojan star.

"I got to know Buster a little bit personally when I was living in San Francisco," the former 49ers head coach says. "But more, just the way he handles himself. He is a class act, a winner, a champion all the way. I have tremendous respect for him, so I was proud to wear the jersey."

