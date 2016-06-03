Area soccer team chasing Georgia State Cup

Maybe they are new to the scene. Maybe they aren't the norm in club soccer.

Just don't tell the 17U team of United Futbol Academy South Georgia they don't belong.

The team has reached the Georgia State Cup Final Four, and done it in Cinderella fashion.

They didn't have a spot in the tournament until after winning a play-in game, and were the 18th seed out of 18 teams.

"Here we are now in the Final Four, and I think we've proved ourselves and we're where we're supposed to be," says defender Jamey Medders. "I think the opportunity's there for us, and I think we're going to go out there and take it."

The team plays UFA99 Premier in the semifinals Saturday afternoon in Statesboro. Head coach Lee Blenman says the team is loose and feeling good, despite being the underdog.

"I think they're ready. We had an exceptional weekend last weekend, and we've had a great week of practice," he says. "We'll perform really well on Saturday and hoepfully, it'll be enough to get us to the championship game on Sunday."

The players say they're accepting the underdog role, but feel a little disrespected some may think they don't belong. They plan to change that train of thought beginning Saturday.

"After winning three games that no one expected us to win, it helps with your own confidence," says midfielder Rachel Sullivan. "It makes everyone else a little scared to play the underdog."

Win or lose though, the team hopes to show that south Georgia shouldn't be an afterthought on the state soccer scene.

"South Georgia is really underestimated. I think we're making an impact," says Medders. "We're showing everybody that we really do have good players down here, and that we're not just south Georgia soccer players. We're more than that."

