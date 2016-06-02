Auburn's Steele, defensive assistants speak at Wester Endowment

The Auburn Tiger community in south Georgia was loud and proud in Albany Thursday afternoon, honoring a late Tiger and helping future students.

New Tiger defensive coordinator Kevin Steele was just one of a few Auburn assistants on hand for the 8th annual Cleve Wester Scholarship Endowment.

Things got started in the afternoon with a golf tournament at Stonebridge Country Club.

The goal is to raise money to help future Auburn students, but you know some football was discussed, including how Steele will improve a defense ranked 71st in the country in 2015.

"We've got a chance to compete in the SEC. We've got good players. We've just got to keep working on the things that really make a difference when you get in the game and you just have a relentless competitive spirit," Steele says. "It's all about developing talent, and developing an attitude where you're committed to each other. Then do your job. If we do that, we've got good players that we can reach our goals."

Steele's defense will be tested in the opening week of the season, as the Tigers host Clemson and Heisman favorite DeShaun Watson.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.