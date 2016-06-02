More results lead to more questions in Colquitt Co. fire investigation

GBI agents said that they are continuing to interview witnesses and process evidence. (Source: WALB)

GBI have gotten more test results in the Colquitt County fire investigation. (Source: WALB)

Officials are continuing to investigate last month's quintuple murder in Colquitt County.

GBI agents said that they are continuing to interview witnesses and process evidence as they work on a report to give to prosecutors.

Jeffrey Peacock remains in jail, charged with shooting five friends then setting their house on fire.

Investigators said they have gotten back the necropsy results on three dogs found at the scene, but they won't say whether the animals were shot or died in the fire.

