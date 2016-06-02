Donated emergency kits help VPD K-9's

Valdosta Police Department K-9 officers were surprised when an anonymous person donated 7 K-9 emergency kits.

"The kits are priceless," says VPD K-9 training coordinator Alan Girsch.

Patrolman Casey Lane spends much of his time working with his K-9, Epic.

"I spend more time with Epic than with my family," says Lane.

They spend countless hours together training. Lane says the dogs are invaluable to officers and risk their lives for others everyday, just like their handlers.

"The dogs face the same risks that we face everyday," explains Lane, "They can get stabbed, shot, cut."

So Lane was excited when he heard an anonymous person paid for each handler to have an emergency K-9 kit through a program called We Ride to Provide.

The program uses donations to help give police officers equipment they need.

VPD registered with the organization but they were told it could be months before they received kits.

However, an anonymous source paid for VPD to get 7 new kits, which were in patrol cars just weeks later.

"It's good to know that somebody cared enough to provide us with something that we didn't have that we wanted," says Lane.

The kits have everything from medicine for dogs in case they swallow narcotics to materials needed in case they get overheated.

Each of the kits costs roughly $85.

"It's above and beyond what we have for humans," explains Girsch, "It's a very extensive kit."

So now Lane can protect Epic, who is always protecting him.

