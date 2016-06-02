Mayor encourages summer reading

Mayor John Gayle made a special visit to a few classrooms in Valdosta.

He read the book "The Magician's Hat" to students at BrightStart Preschool Learning Center and Little Angels Preschool on June 2.

It's part of the Read Across Valdosta initiative. The initiative aims to get young minds interested in reading throughout the summer.

"It motivates them to want to do more and to want to read more," says Little Angels Preschool director Chanita Irvin, "That gives us more ideas of what we can do for our summer program with our kids to get them in the library and focused on reading."

Mayor Gayle will be reading to students at 8 more childcare centers in Valdosta throughout the month.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.