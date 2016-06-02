Man shot during robbery in East Albany alley

Alley near Clark Ave. where victim was shot (Source: WALB)

A man is hospitalized after a robbery ends in gunfire in an East Albany alley.

Police said the Joseph Frazier, 30, was walking down an alley near the 1500 block of Clark Avenue when when the gunman or gunmen pulled up in a vehicle and demanded money.

He told officers they took cash from him while he was on the ground then shot him in the buttocks.

He was taken to Phoebe Putney Hospital for treatment.

The shooter or shooters got away in a new model black Ford Fusion.

If you have any information contact 911.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.