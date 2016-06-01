Davis named to "NFL Top 100" list

Shellman native Thomas Davis was revealed as #54 on the NFL Network's Top 100 players list Wednesday. It's his first appearance on the NFL Top 100 list.

The former Randolph-Clay and Georgia star earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season, but didn't play since the Panthers reached Super Bowl 50.

Davis had 123 tackles, good for 2nd on the team. He also had a career high 5.5 sacks and four interceptions, making him the only player in the NFL last season with five or more sacks and four or more interceptions.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.