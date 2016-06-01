Cordele Police working with Florida agencies to catch serial robber

The robber didn't even cover his face when he robbed the Cordele Subway on May 23rd. (Source: WALB)

Cordele Police are now working with two Florida agencies to catch a serial robber. (Source: Cordele Police)

Cordele Police are now working with two agencies in Florida to track down a man who is apparently a serial armed robber.

He didn't even cover his face when he robbed the Cordele Subway next to I-75 at 7 p.m. on May 23rd.

Investigators in Walton County and Alachua County in Florida believe the same man robbed Subway restaurants there.

Cordele investigators have planned a conference call to discuss the cases on Thursday.

