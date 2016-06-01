Family speaks out after Broxton shooting

Relatives of the two women who were shot said that they're doing remarkably well under the circumstances. (Source: WALB)

Traffic from emergency dispatchers and an interview with family members Wednesday night gave new insight into what may have happened inside a home in Broxton Wednesday morning that left three people hospitalized.

"She said a Steverson subject came in and shot her in the arm and leg. She said she's bleeding pretty bad. She can't feel her leg. He also shot a 23-year-old female, her daughter. She's not sure where her daughter's at or where she's shot," said a 911 dispatcher.

That was the dispatcher sending first responders to the 100 block of Hunter Lane after a woman called 911 and said her daughter's ex-boyfriend shot them.

Relatives of those women said that they're doing remarkably well under the circumstances.

39-year old Mary Myers, 23-year old Jerri Lynn Myers and 24-year-old Dustin Steverson were all shot and remain hospitalized.

Jerri Lynn's cousin said that Jerri Lynn was shot multiple times, including in the chest, but is recovering at a Savannah hospital.

Mary Myers told 911 that Steverson shot her and her daughter.

Relatives said that Jerri Lynn fired back, wounding Steverson.

"Jerri Lynn didn't deserve that and neither did Mary. Plus, there was two little kids around, who is to say one of the stray bullets wouldn't have hit one of them?" said the victim's cousin Jamie Myers.

The GBI has not confirmed any details about the shooting at this time.

