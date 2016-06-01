Phoebe discusses groundbreaking heart procedure

Leaders at Phoebe Hospital met on Wednesday to discuss their heart program. (Source: WALB)

Leaders at Phoebe Hospital met on Wednesday to discuss their heart program.

During the meeting, doctors gave an update on Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) which is a ground breaking heart procedure that was first performed at Phoebe in October 2015.

88-year-old TAVR patient Fran Rice shared her story and her progress since having the procedure.

"I'm doing just great couldn't feel better, really I'm walking, that helps," said Rice.

There are three TAVR programs in Atlanta, but this is the only program in Southwest Georgia.

