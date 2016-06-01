Wild Adventures welcomes new furry family members

Starting Thursday, two new furry beasts can be seen at Wild Adventures theme park.

Two 4-month old African lions will be making their first appearance to guests.

The park is holding a competition to name the animals.

Park visitors can place a name for the boy and the girl in boxes that will be outside of their new home.

Officials said they are excited to get the community involved.

"It's just what we do. We can hardly wait for our guests to see them! Just to see the looks on their faces when they see a lion. Very few people have seen baby lions! Big lions are one thing, but a baby lion, it's awesome," said Laurie Windham, Wild Adventures Public Relations.

Park officials said they are excited to add these animals into the Wild Adventures family.

