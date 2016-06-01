Authorities still investigating Broxton shooting

All three people who were shot are still being treated as investigators work on piecing together a timeline. (Source: Russell Flanagan)

GBI Officials and local police responded to a call for an aggravated assault Wednesday morning in Broxton. (Source: Russell Flanagan)



Police said when they arrived at the home in the 100 block of Hunter Lane, they found two women, Mary Myers, 39 and Jerri Lynn Myers, 23, both shot at the home.

A third person, Dustin Steverson, 24, was taken to a hospital in Ben Hill County.

Neighbors said this story is the talk of the town.

The GBI and Broxton Police Department have not much released much information.

"Everybody will be talking about this for weeks," said Broxton resident, Kasey Ornelas. "I didn't think it would happen to them. Mary's like really nice and so is Jeremy."

Steverson was taken to a hospital by family members and later airlifted to a hospital in Macon.

"It's just not something that happens around here. It's kind of scary because it hits close to home," said Ornelas.

All three people who were shot are still being treated as investigators work on piecing together a timeline.

"Right now we're still trying to put the pieces together," said GBI Assistant Special Agent Marko Jones.

It was not immediately available if the weapon was recovered.

"At this time we're still collecting evidence and conducting interviews," said Jones.

Officers said they don't believe there is a threat to the surrounding area.

And many community members agree.

"It's normally a calm town so people shouldn't be scared to come here," said Ornelas.

Officials did not say how many times the victims were shot or where they were shot or who actually shot the gun.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

"The smallest of details is not too important and shouldn't be looked over. So if anybody has any information leading up to this incident or after the incident that information is very pertinent to this investigation," said Jones.

No word yet on any charges or arrests.

