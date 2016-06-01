Dougherty County summer feeding program underway

The sites are open to anyone 18 and younger. (Source: WALB)

Tuesday was another day of summer camp at Carver Sports Complex. It was a day that didn't go by without a meal for the kids.

Arianna is 10 years old. She knows the importance of having a nutritious meal.

"I like best about this meal is that every time we have the meal they always provide fruits and vegetables and healthy foods," Arianna said.

Carver Sports Complex is one of the more than 40 sites in Dougherty County participating in the seamless summer program. It provides meals to anyone under 18 during summer months and fills a void for thousands of students.

"One in five children in the nation have food insecurity challenges meaning that they don't know where their next meal is coming from," said Dougherty County Schools Nutrition Director Blaine Allen. "And right here in Dougherty County we have those same challenges."

Last year, the program served around 175,000 meals. This year, they're hoping to serve 200,000/

"When you've got a healthy meal, therefore you have a healthy child. And that's how that child is able to thrive," Allen said.

"I love that every meal consists of the nutritious out of the five basic food groups that they have, that you have some component of all that. And that means our children going to be healthy," Carver Sports Complex recreation supervisor Linda Harris said.

Healthy and full. That's what keeps Harris going.

"Just to see them fed and know that this child is going home and has already eaten breakfast and lunch – It's not hectic. I enjoy it," she said.

To find a site, visit the Dougherty County Schools website.

