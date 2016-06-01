Ten Years Later: TV tower crash remembered

It was ten years ago today when a Chinook helicopter crashed into a TV tower in Colquitt County killing four people on board.

Days later WALB's mega tower in Doerun was sent falling to the ground.

It was 8 o'clock in the morning on June 1st, 2006 when an M-H-47 Chinook helicopter clipped a guy wire on the 1,000 foot television tower which belongs to WFXL, the Fox affiliate here in Albany.

Five soldiers were on a training mission from Hunter Army Airfield Base in Savannah to Fort Rucker, Alabama.

The men belonged to the third battalion, 160th special operations aviation

Four of the five soldiers were killed. The one survivor was treated for minor injuries.

Six days after the crash, plans were made to demolish the crippled tower. Both WFXL and WALB's tower were so close together that both came tumbling down.

WALB scrambled to get a temporary over the air signal broadcast from our studios in Albany, but the signal was too weak to reach most of our South Georgia viewers.

It took more than a year before a new 1,000 foot tower was rebuilt on the original site in Doerun.

Special Operations officials ruled that lack of attention coupled with the inclement weather resulted in the crash.

After examining the findings and reviewing safety procedures the Special Operations Aviation Regiment spent more time training their air crews with a greater emphasis on route selection, maintaining surveillance, and navigation.

