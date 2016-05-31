Tift's Jackson signs with Virginia Tech

The legendary Lee Corso once said, "I don't know what a Hokie is, but God is one of them." After tonight, so is Tyrie Jackson.

The Tift County guard signed with the Hokies after a visit to Blacksburg this weekend.

Jackson averaged 18 points and seven rebounds per game during the 2016 season. He was named to the All-GHSA second team by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The signing will make for some interesting days in the Jackson household. His brother, Tadric currently plays for Georgia Tech.

Jackson is scheduled to have a signing ceremony later this week.

