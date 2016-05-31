Albany native running at NCAA T&F Championships

It wasn't long ago Mimi Land was tearing up the track for the Monroe Tornadoes. Very soon, she'll be chasing an NCAA Title.

Land was known for her abilities on the track during her run with the Tornadoes.

Now she's a senior at Clemson, getting ready to compete for a NCAA Title.

Land qualified in the long jump and high jump over the weekend, and will be one of 24 competitors in each event leaping for a national title.

The NCAA Championships are June 8-11 at the University of Oregon.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

