Ga. governor releases PSA on leaving children in cars

Since 2010, 11 children in Georgia have died after being left in hot cars. (Source: YouTube)

The governor and first lady of Georgia released a PSA about the dangers of leaving kids in cars. (Source: YouTube)

With temperatures climbing high into the 90s this week, it's even more dangerous to leave a child in a car.

On Tuesday, the state's governor and first lady kicked off a campaign with the Department of Early Care and Learning called "Look Again."

"Look Again is an important reminder not only for child care providers, but also for parents, grandparents, friends and anyone caring for a child," said Governor Nathan Deal.

Governor and Mrs. Deal released a Public Service Announcement on Tuesday, urging people to check twice when they get out of their car and to call 911 immediately if they see a child left in a car.

