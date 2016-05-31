Mom gets GED, leads to larger success

As a mother of two, she said the help she got from the Family Literacy Connection like daycare, diapers and parenting classes, made it possible for her focus on her GED. (Source: WALB)

An Albany woman is sharing her journey to get a GED that led to a new job and home.

Khadijah Parris said she started gaining momentum when she realized her children's futures were on the line.

"I want my kids to do it. To say, my mommy did it. My mom went back to school. My mom accomplished a lot of her goals. I want my kids to follow in my footsteps. Not the bad, but the good," said Parris.

Parris said she went through a lot of struggles before she decided to take her education seriously.

As a mother of two, she said the help she got from the Family Literacy Connection like daycare, diapers and parenting classes, made it possible for her focus on her GED.

Director of Operations Cheryl Calhoun watched Parris' transformation.

Calhoun said the Family Literacy Connection helps many people where traditional programs may fail.

"I've never seen a program like this because it targets the whole entire family. Even if the children are left with a grandparent, and that grandparent did not get their education. They also can get their education," said Calhoun.

Not only did Parris graduate from the Family Literacy Connection, but she is now working as a teaching assistant to help those who may be in the same situation she was.

"I had been through so many ups and downs. I had been broken down, but I have been brought back up. I can show them no matter what you go through, you can always get back up," said Parris.

Parris said she'll be attending Darton in the fall and often thinks of the times when she didn't even have a GED.

She said getting back up is something she's got experience at and these successes are also helping her live out her dream of having a home of her own.

