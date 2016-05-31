Tifton school sets a 'gold' standard

While classes are out for the summer, Governor Nathan Deal is giving high marks to a Tifton middle school.



J. T. Reddick earned the Gold Award for academic gains from the Governor's Office of Student Achievement.



The accolade measures average test performance growth over a three-year period.



Reddick has a state progress score around the ninety-seventh percentile of schools in the state.

"Our standards are set high in terms of expectations for our kids. We feel like this type of award sets the tone for our kids to have success," said Principal Jamie Penoncello.



Three schools in Lowndes County were some of the only other recipients of the Gold Award in Southwest Georgia.

