Arrest made in Adams Exterminators case

Police arrested 35-year-old Maurice Lofton, and have charged him with a total of 13 counts of entering auto, four of which were at Adams Exterminators, the locations of the other vehicles have not been released at this time.

Former Dougherty County Commission Chairman Jeff "Bodine" Sinyard was upset over what he called 'hooligans' destroying so much property, and really, for nothing.

"Over the Memorial Day weekend, we had some hooligans break into our place of business. And this was very very disrupting to us. They came in and knocked out the windows of four of our vehicles, and were trying to basically steal some non-existent content," said the owner of Adams Exterminators.

Adams offered a $3,000 reward for the arrest of whoever broke into their business over the weekend.

They also donated $1,000 to CrimeSTOPPERS.

Over the weekend four of their company vehicles were broken into. Fortunately, an employee pulled up to the business as the criminals were trying to break into the cars, and that scared them off.

Sinyard said this is the fourth such incident they've experienced. Once they had to replace $15,000 worth of air conditioning when thieves tried to steal about $50 worth of copper from the units.

Somebody pulled into their parking lot back then, and the crooks fled before they got away with the copper they were trying to steal.

The investigation is still ongoing, and officials are still looking for a second burglar.

"There's still one to be apprehended and CrimeSTOPPERS and the reward are still active, and I just want all the citizens that are out there watching this to know that we all can make a doggone difference, and we can take our community back," explained Sinyard.

Sinyard said that we can make a difference by joining a neighborhood watch, supporting police and giving tips when we have information that could help solve crimes.

