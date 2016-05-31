Help set the course of the Tift Theater

You can now have a say in what happens on stage at the Tift Theater, by joining their support group.

The organization is holding its first meeting as a community theater next week.



Members will vote on which shows come to the Tifton venue, and how the theater operates. They also often volunteer in many of the roles needed to put on a production.



Theater Director Michael Brogdon says involving the community gives it a sense of ownership.



"It's important, because it increases your community's level of involvement, when the community feels like they have a voice in operations."



Brogdon says the organization has around 20 members right now, but is looking for more.

