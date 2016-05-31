Lake Park drivers weren't drinking

Memorial Day weekend can often bring in a high number of Driving Under the Influence citations, but not for Lake Park.
The city did not have a single arrest for driving under the influence. Chief Breletic says they had their officers out all weekend, and believes the strong presence was a good warning to drivers.
"You would think on the Lake, a hot 98 degree temperature, if they had an alcoholic beverage it would affect them more. It seems like more people are being a lot more responsible with that and we thank the public for doing that," said Police Chief James Breletic.
Officials say they did have to write quite a few tickets for seatbelt violations.
Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.