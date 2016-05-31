Lake Park drivers weren't drinking

Memorial Day weekend can often bring in a high number of Driving Under the Influence citations, but not for Lake Park.



The city did not have a single arrest for driving under the influence. Chief Breletic says they had their officers out all weekend, and believes the strong presence was a good warning to drivers.

"You would think on the Lake, a hot 98 degree temperature, if they had an alcoholic beverage it would affect them more. It seems like more people are being a lot more responsible with that and we thank the public for doing that," said Police Chief James Breletic.



Officials say they did have to write quite a few tickets for seatbelt violations.



