Microchipping pets important, affordable

Cages at the Lowndes County animal shelter are still relatively empty and have been for nearly a month now.

"We're working really hard to be proactive instead of having to be reactive as it relates to managing that shelter population," Paige Dukes, Lowndes County Public Information.

So they're urging pet owners to get their furry-friends microchipped in case they run away and end up at the shelter.

The animal shelter will microchip pets for $25.

"The minute a pet comes in they are scanned by our scanners to see if there's a chip available," said Dukes.

Microchips provide the animal shelter and veterinarians with an owner's name and contact information.

"It's one of the most surefire ways to guarantee you're going to be reunited with your pet," said Dukes.

Usually, a stray pet will sit in holding at the shelter for 5 days to see if it will be claimed.

But If your pet gets loose and is taken to the shelter, and they scan the microchip, it won't be there long.

"Well you're looking at a pet only having to be in the shelter for a matter of hours if it's microchipped," said Dukes.

However, you have to make sure to keep information updated.

If the pet is sold or your phone number changes, it all must be updated in the system.

County officials recommend making sure your information is updated regularly.

"Just as you would have your pets health checked you should also have that microchip checked," said Dukes.

