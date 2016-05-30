Albany city leader stepping down

Assistant City Manager Wes Smith will be stepping down from city government. (Source: WALB)

A top city of Albany official is leaving city government.

Wes Smith is a longtime city employee who currently serves as Assistant City Manager for Customer Service and Support.

City commissioners said that they expect to vote on an early retirement package next week, at which time Smith will step down.

Albany has two other assistant city managers.

It's not clear if Smith will be replaced or if his position is going away.

