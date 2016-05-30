American Legion Post 335 honors fallen soldiers

The event was held at the Sylvester Train Depot to help honor Sylvester's fallen heroes. (Source: WALB)

Folks in Sylvester honored those who fought for our country. (Source: WALB)

On Monday, residents in Sylvester honored those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in battle.

American Legion Post 335 presented their first annual Memorial Day service.

The event was held at the Sylvester Train Depot to help honor Sylvester's fallen heroes.

The event consisted of tolling the bell, a 21 gun salute and a balloon release.

The Commander of American Legion Post 335 Ray Humphrey said that it is working on a memorial book they hope to get dedicated to those who fought for their country.

"We're trying to gather all the information on all these people who have lost their lives in Worth County, we're making a memorial book where you can come and open it and each individual's name will have a story. And that story will tell you about that person and what they sacrificed for us," said Humphrey.

If anybody has any information on the 70 people honored at Monday's ceremony, then you are asked to contact the American Legion Post 335.

