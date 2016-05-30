Art project brings community together

Volunteers have been busy painting, wood burning, and putting the final touches on the structure. (Source: WALB)

Volunteers from all over Valdosta are coming together for a community art project. (Source: WALB)

Volunteers from all over Valdosta have come together for a community art project.

"The process is as important as the product," says artist Jeff Mather, "and the process here is the process of the community coming together."

"It allowed us to actually come in and not just work, but to participate in the creative process," says volunteer Percy Chastang II.

The project has been in the works since January and will be finished Tuesday, May 31.

Volunteers have been busy painting, wood burning, and putting the final touches on the structure.

The Chastang family decided to volunteer their time together. They've worked on the project for four days.

"I used the drill to put support in with these screws," explains Percy Chastang III.

"Whenever a family spends time together I think that's a win," says his dad.

The new art piece is at the entrance of Smith Park, just two blocks from downtown.

The city said it will serve as a "gateway" welcoming everyone into Valdosta.

"It's just nice to be able to see all our work is coming together," says Percy III.

The structure was funded through a Vibrant Communities grant and came at no cost to the city.

Each piece of the project represents a small part of Valdosta and soon the finished product will be up for all to see.

It's a project many members of the community can say they had a hand in building.

"Community based public art is chance for people to not just only be culture consumers but culture makers," explains Mather.

Everyone is invited to come out and work on the structure.

Volunteers can work tomorrow from 8 a.m until 4 p.m., all skill levels are welcomed.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.