Lowndes Co. offers help for mosquito problems

Officials said the larvicide will kill mosquitoes before they become a big problem. (Source: WALB)

Lowndes County is trying to fight the mosquito problems before they begin, and they're helping out private land owners to do the same.

The county is offering free larvicide to any private land owners in the county, along with spraying it on roadside ditches.

Land owners can go to Lowndes County Public Works to pick it up.

Officials said the larvicide will kill mosquitoes before they become a big problem.

Theys also said the chemical will not harm pets or kids.

"As far as what can happen with people and pets and other wildlife and insects and things related to those chemicals.. We believe that larvicide is extremely safe and that it's the best way to get ahead of the mosquito population in unincorporated Lowndes County," said Paige Dukes from Lowndes County Public Information.

Along with the larvicide, officials encourage home owners to empty standing water around their homes.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.