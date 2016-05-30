Lakeland remembers fallen soldiers

The local Boy Scout troop held a flag retirement ceremony to conclude the events. (Source: WALB)

The Lakeland community gathered at the Lanier County Courthouse to honor fallen heroes on Memorial Day.

The community placed poppies on a tomb to honor soldiers who never returned home.

The local Boy Scout troop held a flag retirement ceremony to conclude the events.

"I feel like it was important because those who fell will be recognized and to be a part of it is amazing," said Chase Moore, Lanier County Boy Scout.

Boy scouts and organizers said it was a way to involve everyone in the ceremony that remembered our nation's fallen heroes.

"Showing the symbolic act that they do in cremating the flag it's nice that the young are involved in that and that was wonderful with the boy scouts," said Terry Burton, event organizer.

Community members had the opportunity to participate in the flag retirement by placing some of the flags onto the fire.

