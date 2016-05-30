Fire damages NW Albany home

Around 5 o'clock Monday morning firefighters were called to the 3200 block of Lancaster Lane.

They found smoke and fire coming from the home.

Officials said the cause of the fire was an electrical short from an unspecified source in the garage area.

The family's pet Chihuahua died at the scene when crews arrived.

Friends said the homeowner and her son have it rough right now.

"When the fireman got here and got everything under control, they found her between a little box and the wall. And so he's upset about his mother and his house, and then had to bury his dog this morning. so he's had a rough day. So Linda and Robert need a lot of prayers," said Maynard Thames, Sunday School teacher.

So far, the homeowner's church is supporting the family.

About 40 percent of the house was damaged.

The investigation is still ongoing.

