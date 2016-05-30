English finishes 2nd at Dean & DeLuca

Thomasville native Harris English held at least a share of the lead for the first 11 holes during Sunday's final round of the Dean and DeLuca Invitational.

But the former Georgia Bulldog couldn't hold off Jordan Spieth on the back nine.

English opened the round by holing out for eagle, but didn't have a birdie after the 12th hole. That's when Spieth began to find his groove.

The Texan birdied six of the final nine holes, including a chip in from the rough on 17 that gave him a two-shot lead. He then sank a long birdie putt on 18 to put an exclamation point on his 8th PGA Tour victory.

The 2nd place finish is English's best of the year, and second Top 3 finish.

