Cavaliers' season, program ends in NJCAA World Series

The Darton State Cavaliers played the final game of their season, and the final game in program history Sunday.

The Cavaliers fell 10-2 in five innings to Delgado College (LA) in a NJCAA World Series elimination game.

Darton State scored first on a second inning sac fly from Cody Ilgenfritz, but Delgado punched back with 10 unanswered runs between the 2nd and 5th innings.

"It's just the same story as yesterday. We gave up 14 runs with two outs over two games," head coach Scot Hemmings says. "Sam Goberdahn has been probably our most consistent pitcher, but he didn't have it today. I thought Delgado did a good job swung the bats really well, and made an adjustment."

The Cavaliers had a chance to put a big number on the scoreboard in the second. Darton State had the bases loaded with nobody out. But Matt Harman struck out before Ilgenfritz flied out to center to drive in a run. Kendall Herron then struck out swinging to end the inning with minimal damage.

"I thought we had our opportunities to maybe stretch it to two or three runs, but we just weren't able to do it," Hemmings says.

It's the final time the Cavaliers will take the field. During his post game press conference, Hemmings got emotional.

"This program is a big part of my family," he said fighting back tears. "We're a program that's just no longer here. I don't know if everybody understands the complexity of that. We're the premier program in the state of Georgia, and it's all gone. That's hard to swallow."

While disappointed in the loss, Hemmings was clearly proud of what his team accomplished. It was the Cavs' first ever trip to the World Series, and Hemmings complimented his players' attitude during the final run.

"If most of these guys would've transferred out, I wouldn't have blamed them," Hemmings says. "You can be mad all you want, but jeez Louise, they were faced with a merger and no program. We started out 3-8, and most 18, 19 year olds would've cashed it in and jumped ship on us. But they bound together and fought through it."

Hemmings and the Cavalier staff will remain in Albany and take over the Albany State baseball program after the merger.

The Cavaliers' final season ends with a 43-21 record.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.