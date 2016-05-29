Flint River Habitat for Humanity helping veterans find homes

The Veteran's Repair Corps is one of the programs that matches vets up with safe and affordable housing. (Source: WALB)

The Flint River Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with local organizations to help veterans find homes.

The Veteran's Repair Corps is one of the programs that matches vets up with safe and affordable housing.

Several Lee County organizations and the area YMCA are also raising funds for 'The House that Valor Built'.

YMCA President Dan Gillan said that specific project will put a veteran in one of Lee County's first Habitat Homes.

"For us to be able to recognize and pay tribute to those who in many cases have sacrificed their all, this 'House that Valor Built' makes it all worth while," said Gillan.

Gillan said that several vets have already applied to live in 'The House that Valor Built'.

