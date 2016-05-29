Church spends fifth Sunday giving back to the community

Members of Life Gate Church spent the day outside spreading bags of mulch at the Family Literacy Connection. (Source: WALB)

A Lee County Church shut its doors for the day to get out and help local non-profits.

Volunteers used this month's extra Sunday to give back.

Members of Life Gate Church spent the day outside spreading bags of mulch at the Family Literacy Connection, instead of indoors worshiping, and that's because it was the fifth Sunday of the month.

Volunteer Bill Bamford said that the group uses that day, when a month has it to spare, to work with non-profits and other groups in the community.

"We feel like that's part of what God wants us to do, is to bless people," said Bamford. "So, we just make a point in doing this. We've been doing it for years now. Everyone enjoys it. It's a lot of fun."

Life Gate volunteers also fixed computers and helped employees prepare for summer school.

Bamford said that his wife Sandy is a Coordinator for the program, which brings him closer to the cause.

"It's just a lot of little chores that she has us doing," explained Bamford. "I do them all the time, but on the fifth Sunday, I get a little help."

The extra hands are something Operations Director Cheryl Calhoun said sets a good example for the students of all ages using the Family Literacy Connection to sharpen their reading skills or work toward a GED.

"The fact that they are giving themselves, that is what a community is about: when we give of ourselves," said Calhoun.

And, on this Sunday in the South Georgia sun, the group is giving all they've got to make sure their community has what it needs.

