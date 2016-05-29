Cross ceremony honors veterans

The memorial is in remembrance of all the lives lost (Source: WALB)

Lee and Dougherty County veterans were honored Sunday in a special ceremony at the Albany Mall. Crosses were set out in the lawn for all of the fallen veterans.

The event started with the national anthem and ended with a gun salute.

One veteran said the memorial was essential to remember the sacrifices made by veterans.

"To have the freedom that we have, freedom is not free. The price has to be paid, unfortunately. We are very lucky that we have young men in our country that are willing to make that sacrifice," said veteran Marvin Mixon.

The cross ceremony is held every year.

