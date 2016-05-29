Back to back: Knights are champs again

For the second straight season, the Deerfield-Windsor Knights are the GISA Class AAA state baseball champions.

The Knights completed the sweep of Valwood, also for the second straight year, with a 3-1 win at Georgia College's John Kurtz Field Saturday.

"It was a long road from the beginning," senior catcher Steven Williams says. "We started out kind of slow, but midway through the season, we kind of picked it up a little bit and found out who we are. We've been pretty strong ever since."

DWS jumped on the Valiants in the first for the second day in a row, taking a 1-0 lead on a wild pitch to the backstop.

Jack Kimbrell drew a bases loaded walk to make it 2-0 Knights in the third. John Samuel Shenker singled up the middle an inning later to make it 3-0 Knights after three and a half innings.

The Valiants scored their first run of the series on a Matt Davis RBI groundout in the bottom of the third.

That's all Deerfield-Windsor starter Tanner Ford allowed in 6.1 innings.

"Some of our guys were kind of in a fog today, but our pitcher wasn't. And that's what really matters in this game," says head coach Jonathan Davis.

"It's a dream come true for me. I was hitting my spots pretty well," Ford says. "I thought my defense was going to make plays, so i knew if I filled it up, it was going to be a good day."

The Valiants had a few chances, especially late. Valwood loaded the bases in the 6th, but failed to score. In the 7th, they had runners on second and third before Knights' closer Charles Crosby ended

"We competed today. I told them last night we had to come out and play our tails off, and we did," says Valwood head coach Robert Shipman. "Hats off to them. They set up the series. It's the best two out of three, and they won the first two, and you have to say they're the best team today."

For the Knights, the title is just their second since 2003.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.