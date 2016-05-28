Cavs drop slugfest in World Series 1st round

Darton State didn't leave their bats back in Albany, but it just wasn't enough in their NJCAA World Series first round matchup Friday.

Cisco held off the Cavaliers for a 13-11 slugfest win Friday afternoon in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Darton St. scored five runs in the 8th to cut the deficit to two, but couldn't add any more in the ninth.

Michael Huggins drove in three runs on a 3-5 day, while John Cable and Denzell Gowdy added two RBI a piece. Cody Ilgenfritz hit a solo home run of his own.

The Cavs just couldn't contain the middle of the Wranglers order. Cisco's #3-#6 hitters combined for 10 RBI, including six from Georgia native Ryan Nelson alone. Nelson hit two homers and added a triple.

Darton State will play to stay alive Sunday afternoon when they battle the loser of Yavapai and Delgado in an elimination game.

