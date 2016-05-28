ADDU meeting educates community on drug crime

The meeting gave a first-hand look at what law enforcers do (Source: WALB)

The Albany Dougherty County Drug Unit wants your help to report illegal activity. The group and City Commissioner Jon Howard held a town hall meeting Saturday morning in East Albany.

Unit Commander Prurince Dice says the goal is to teach people what drug crimes look like and how to report them.

Dice says he aims to answer questions regarding what types of drugs people use and how they get into the community.

"Everybody has a concern. We want everybody to be educated," said Commander Dice. "We want to tell people what to look for. We want to tell people what is going on. So, I think if everybody would participate and come out. We will be able to tackle this issue together."

Dice says community meetings also give people a first-hand look at how law enforcers are handling drug issues.

