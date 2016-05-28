Community block party gathers design insight

A block party was arranged to mold the future of design (Source: WALB)

Anyone is able to can help mold the future design of the East River Transportation Plan. Planners laid out some of the possible outcomes of the project on the road and conducted surveys at a block party Saturday.

People can choose how they want the area to look near the Broad Avenue Bridge.

The plan aims to promote healthy lifestyles and boost economic development.

"We've done things like put in fake cross walks and extended bike lanes. So, people can get a feel for what it will be like to actually walk across the bridge to come to East Albany," said transportation planner Kerrie Davis.

If you couldn't make the event, but still want to provide city planners feedback, visit their website and voice your opinion by clicking here.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.