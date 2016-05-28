Pickup truck crashes into Wendy's restaurant

The driver lost control of the vehicle (Source: WALB)

A pickup truck crashed into a Wendy's in Albany. The wreck happened at about 9:50 a.m. on the 1100 block of Dawson Road.

According to officials, the driver Manuel Tejeda lost control of the vehicle and smashed into a side of the building.

The building sustained extensive damage and will be closed until further notice.

Tejeda was charged with driving while unlicensed.

There were no resulting injuries reported.

Employee Nate Laster said the crash was shocking.

"All of a sudden, we just heard this big boom that came through the door," Laster said.

Laster said the restaurant was not yet open for the day.

