DWS blows out Valwood in Game 1 of title series

It didn't take Deerfield-Windsor long to grab control of Game 1 and the state championship series Friday.

The Knights jumped on Valwood for a 5-0 lead in the first inning, and cruised from there for a 10-0 win in five innings. Deerfield leads the best-of-three series 1-0.

It all started when Howell Logan led off the game being hit by a pitch. One batter later, Steven Williams' pop-up to center was dropped. From there, the Knights reeled off three straight hits and a groundout to second to tally their five runs.

The Valiants will need to win both games against the defending state champs Saturday to earn the state title.

Game 2 is Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Milledgeville.

