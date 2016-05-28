Cavs' "storybook" season continues in Colorado

The Darton State Cavaliers have made it to Grand Junction, Colorado for the program's first and final appearance in the NJCAA World Series.

The Cavs put in their final workouts before World Series play begins Friday afternoon. The team is feeling confident, and for good reason. Darton State has won nine of their last ten games.

Regardless of how they finish in Colorado, the team realizes they have accomplished something no one else in program history has, and they understand the magnitude of what they're doing this weekend.

"It's definitely motivated us to play even harder because we knew the program was ending. It was going to be bittersweet at the end anyways," says freshman third baseman Denzell Gowdy. "As long as we come out and compete as Darton State, and worry about what we can do on the field, we'll be fine."

"The storybook of this whole season was just the fact these freshmen could have left in January and not returned from the break. That says a lot about what kind of people they are," says head coach Scot Hemmings. "It's just amazing that we're here in our final season."

Darton State plays Cisco College in the first round Saturday. First pitch of that game is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.