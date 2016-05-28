VSU's Calhoun named to GSC's "Top Ten"

Caitlyn Calhoun's career on the mound at Valdosta State may be over, but the Blazers' ace is still racking up awards.

Calhoun has been selected for the Gulf South Conference's "Top Ten," honoring the conference's top student-athletes.

Five males and five females are chosen to make the list of ten, and one of each will be named winners of the prestigious Commissioner's Trophy this June.

During her time at Valdosta State, Calhoun left her mark on the Blazer record books. The Hamilton, Ohio native set new records with six no-hitters, 33 career shutouts, and 574 career strikeouts.

