Wild Adventures preps for summer

Wild Adventures will feature the Globetrotters and new summer hours (Source: WALB)

Wild Adventures has shifted its hours for the summer season. They are also welcoming a renowned exhibition basketball team.

The park will be open seven days a week all summer. They will also be open Monday for Memorial Day.

Anyone with a valid military ID will get into the park for free all weekend. The special starts Saturday and continues until Monday.

Family friends can can get $10 off their tickets as well.

The Harlem Globetrotters will show some fancy footwork at Wild Adventures during the weekend.

They were preparing to do a fun trick shot at splash island Friday night. They plan to be in Valdosta all weekend.

The Globetrotters will do three performances on Saturday and on Sunday.

There is no extra cost to see them. Seeing their show is included with park admission.

It's sure to be a fun weekend out at the park.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.